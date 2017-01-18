The San Francisco business software giant joins other Silicon Valley tech companies establishing a firm presence in the Seattle area.

Salesforce.com has joined the ranks of Bay Area tech companies boasting gleaming new Seattle-area office space, showcasing new Bellevue digs to elected officials and journalists on Wednesday.

The company in the past couple of weeks moved the bulk of its Seattle-area employees into the top three stories of the 19-floor 929 Office Tower, a new building on 108th Avenue Northeast.

The company didn’t disclose its current employee head count, but spokespersons said they expected to reach the 500-person threshold “in the coming months.”

Previously, Salesforce occupied office space in downtown Seattle, as well as an office inherited from marketing firm ExactTarget in Bellevue.

Elizabeth Pinkham, Salesforce’s executive vice president of real estate, said the new office space would be among the company’s largest engineering hubs.

Salesforce, based in San Francisco, is a fast-growing software company best known for building customer-relationship management tools for tracking sales and customer-service interactions.

The company has long been a colorful insurgent in the staid world of business software, occasionally picking fights with the likes of Microsoft.

Chief Executive Marc Benioff, a former Oracle executive, took a sabbatical on Hawaii’s Big Island before founding Salesforce in 1999.

Subsequently, his new company adopted the term ohana, Hawaiian for family.

The newest addition to that family was inaugurated Tuesday in front of a few-dozen lei-clad employees.

“We’re very pleased to have you as part of the business community,” Bellevue Mayor John Stokes said. “You’re coming at a great time.”

Salesforce’s move to Bellevue comes amid a hiring boom as companies try to tap in to the software-engineering talent seeded in the area by anchor tenants Microsoft and Amazon.com.

Amazon continues to expand its massive urban campus in Seattle, and Facebook and Google both recently announced plans for new offices in the city.

Expedia, headquartered in Bellevue, is working on a move to Seattle.

Salesforce’s new home, about 70,000 square feet, comes with standard-issue industry perks, including snack bars, a coffee shop peddling high-end brews, and ample meeting spaces and work rooms. Views from the east side of the building include the Cascades, while the perspective from the other sides of the building give the full picture of Bellevue’s rising skyline.

Salesforce is also reshaping the look of its hometown.

The Salesforce Tower, in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, is a 1,070-foot skyscraper scheduled to be the second biggest tower west of the Mississippi behind the Wilshire Grand Center of Los Angeles.