Seattle real estate technology company Redfin is preparing to go public in an offering that could be worth $100 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.
A public stock market debut has been long-awaited for Redfin, a company that was founded in 2004 and has raised $167.8 million from venture capital investors.
The company has been rumored to be a potential IPO candidate for several years.
The initial filing did not indicate Redfin’s plans to price shares or how many shares it plans to sell.
