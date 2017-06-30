Seattle real estate technology company Redfin is preparing to go public in an offering that could be worth $100 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

A public stock market debut has been long-awaited for Redfin, a company that was founded in 2004 and has raised $167.8 million from venture capital investors.

The company has been rumored to be a potential IPO candidate for several years.

The initial filing did not indicate Redfin’s plans to price shares or how many shares it plans to sell.