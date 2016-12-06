ReachNow will now have 700 vehicles in the city of Seattle.

BMW’s car-sharing service now covers all of the city of Seattle, after an expansion Tuesday that brought ReachNow to several remaining neighborhoods.

The service, which lets drivers reserve and rent BMW vehicles off the street, launched this spring downtown and in other parts of central Seattle. It has been expanding throughout the year, and Tuesday reached neighborhoods in South Seattle and North Seattle that had previously been unserved.

ReachNow is adding 180 cars to its Seattle fleet to bolster the new neighborhoods, bringing its total number of free-floating cars in the city to 700. Fifty of the new additions will be BMW X1s, a small SUV.

ReachNow lets drivers use an app to find and reserve cars, which they can then drive and park in any legal spot within all of Seattle. ReachNow pays the city of Seattle for parking permits.

Before Tuesday, ReachNow vehicles could be parked as far south as Columbia City and as far north as Northgate.

The company, a division of BMW that is based in Seattle, announced recently it is testing a ride-hailing service, similar to Uber or Lyft.

ReachNow also said Tuesday it is lowering the age of drivers eligible to join the service to 18 from 21.