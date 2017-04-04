The Seattle-based maker of data storage technology is ready to take its product to a wider audience.

Seattle company Qumulo has had a busy few months – it brought on a new CEO, a new vice president of marketing, and has now reeled in $30 million in financing.

The latest investment brings Qumulo to a total funding level of more than $130 million in its five years, including a $32.5 million round raised last summer.

Qumulo will use the funds to expand the reach of its data storage technology, CEO Bill Richter said. The company has been selling its product to companies in select sectors for the last couple years, and is now ready to take it to a wider audience.

“In the early days, we went to media and entertainment companies, life science companies, oil and gas companies,” he said. “Now we‘re seeing a far more broad-based horizon of IT adoptions.”

Qumulo’s technology makes it easy for businesses to see what data is taking up storage space and how much storage is in use, and lets chief information officers manage large amounts of data.

Hyundai uses the technology to help with its research into self-driving cars, and visual effects company Crafty Apes used Qumulo’s technology to help with the rendering of special effects for Oscar-winning movie “La La Land.”

Qumulo’s latest funding round, which is one of the largest of the year in the Seattle area so far, was led by Silicon Valley firm Northern Light Venture Capital with participation from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Madrona Venture Group, Top Tier Capital Partners and Tyche Partners.

The startup has 150 employees, and is hiring quickly, Richter said, especially in its engineering and marketing departments. The company didn’t provide details on hiring goals.