In a URL with “https,” the s means the connection is encrypted and won’t be vulnerable to a hacker, writes Patrick Marshall. He also has advice for a user trying to relocate some favorite games and for a problem with failing update installations.

Q: I use a VPN [virtual private network] and understand that once I’m on the network my information is well encrypted. However, I’m always reluctant to sign on to my VPN via a public Wi-Fi because I assume (perhaps wrongly) that in signing in to the VPN, my password for my work network could be observed.

Is the transmission of the VPN password secure?

— Kathy Cook

A: You’re right that if you send a password over an unencrypted connection it can be picked up by a hacker. So the key is whether your connection is encrypted or not.

If you’re connecting to the VPN through a Web browser, see if the URL begins with https or http. If it is the former, the connection is encrypted and your password won’t be vulnerable. If you connect to the VPN through an app, it should be a secure connection, but you may want to check with your VPN service provider.

Q: I have just had an unusual event happen that I hope you can help me with (and others, I suspect).

I am currently using a Dell desktop that is nearly 5 years old and started with Windows 7, but have now upgraded to Windows 10. Before this, I had another Dell desktop with Windows XP.

On all these computers, my wife and I have amused ourselves for many years playing the Windows card games FreeCell, Hearts and Solitaire. This came to a halt in September when I was unable to access any of these games.

I checked with the Microsoft store at Bellevue Square and was told that I had to go to the Windows Store, search for “The Microsoft Collection,” install it and I could play the same games.

Unfortunately, I can only play Hearts this way, and can’t find Solitaire (or Klondike, as it is now called) or FreeCell. The new Hearts game is different from the one I had previously, and now has advertising on it. Do you know any way I could reinstall the “old” Windows card games?

— Peter Sutcliffe

A: Yes, Microsoft changed the games it provides with Windows 10. And, yes, unless you pay for the premium version, you will get ads displayed when you play the games.

I’m not sure what’s keeping you from also playing Klondike and FreeCell, however. Both are available at the Microsoft Store.

If you want to install the older versions of those games, you can try downloading athttp://winaero.com/blog/get-windows-7-games-for-windows-10/. I can’t swear that the games you’ll find there are absolutely identical to the earlier version from Windows 7. (I’m not a game player, myself.) But they installed just fine, without advertising and without any malware being detected.

Q: I have a PC with Windows 7, which I prefer to shut down each night. When I click on the shutdown option, it then says “Installing update 1 of 1,” which takes a few seconds before shutting down the computer. This has been going on since the end of July.

Upon checking my Action Center icon at the bottom of the screen, I find that each of these updates shows as “failed,” and says “Intel Corporation driver update for Intel (R) HD graphics.” I don’t see any indication of problems with other updates.

Is this a simple fix? I’m not a very tech-savvy user.

— Judy Danley, Port Orchard

A: Generally, this kind of problem happens if the updater is tripping over the version of your driver. Try this: Go to http://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/support/detect.html to install the latest drivers.