Founder Avni Patel Thompson says the Seattle startup matches families with sitters it has vetted in advance.

What: Poppy, child care on demand

Who: Avni Patel Thompson, founder and CEO

A startup test: Patel Thompson never intended to start Poppy as a company. She was winding down her first startup and wanted to see if she could fix a problem she saw for herself and neighbors — how, on just a few hours’ notice, could you find someone you trusted to watch your kids? Patel Thompson vetted some UW students and launched a text-message service with a few families in Seattle’s Madison Park neighborhood to connect them with the student baby sitters when needed.

Push ahead: When the test went well, one of Patel Thompson’s mentors told her, “No way you should shut this down, keep it going.” So she brought on a co-founder and chief technical officer, Richerd Chan, and began to build a company.

Dating, sort of: Poppy’s technology works somewhat like a dating website, though it’s not used for romantic pursuits. The company’s algorithm matches families and sitters based on preferences and style. Each family that is signed up with Poppy gets a “roster” of sitters who are asked first if they are available to care for the family’s children.

Strict background checks: The Poppy team vets each sitter thoroughly. Each applicant must have “glowing” references and come in for an interview, Patel Thompson said. The company also conducts background checks and makes sure applicants are first-aid and CPR certified.

Text communications: For parents and families in Seattle, Poppy hasn’t changed much since its initial test. Parents can still send a text with the time they need a sitter, and Poppy schedules someone to come by, then lets parents know whom it will be. The heavy lifting happens on the back end, with the matching algorithm and scheduler.

Monthly dues: Poppy is now live for families in Seattle and on the Eastside. Each family pays an $8 monthly fee to be part of Poppy’s service, and pays caregiver fees starting at $20 per hour. Families’ credit cards are automatically charged when a baby-sitting job is complete. Poppy takes 15 percent of the fee, and the rest goes to the caregiver.

Fast-tracked: Poppy took part in the Y Combinator tech accelerator earlier this year, an experience Patel Thompson called “phenomenal.” The company met prominent investors and advisers and earned some tech credibility. Poppy has raised $2.1 million from investors and has a team of six people in its Interbay office.