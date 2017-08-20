The Seattle startup helps registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in Washington state find jobs at health care organizations.

Pivot Health’s online job board, which helps health-care companies find suitable employees, has one big thing in common with dating apps.

The downtown Seattle startup designed its technology to get a sense of both job seekers’ and companies’ values and characteristics, to try to make the perfect match.

“It’s a two-sided hiring solution,” said Simon Frey, Pivot’s co-founder. The technology takes into account work-life balance, salary requirements, specialties and many other factors when matching employees with employers.

The company, which was founded earlier this year, is starting by helping registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in Washington state find jobs at health-care organizations.

Traditionally, Frey said, the health-care industry relies heavily on staffing firms to help them find employees. Those firms often charge a high price, usually the equivalent of 30 to 50 percent of the new employee’s annual salary.

Pivot seeks to sit somewhere between big staffing firms, which recruit and screen employees for companies, and widely used job boards, such as Indeed, which just posts employers’ job openings. Pivot conducts surveys to find out about a job candidate’s work habits and preferences and then matches them with a job that might fit. It then suggests promising candidates to companies.

Pivot will take a 15 percent commission when companies hire people through its site, and eventually the company may switch to a subscription pay model.

“In all my previous roles, my biggest challenge personally was finding great talent in high-growth teams,” said Frey, who worked at management consulting firm McKinsey & Company before starting Pivot.

With a growing national shortage of doctors, Pivot wanted to focus first on placing people such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants, who can help relieve the effects of that shortage. Eventually Pivot plans to expand to placing other health-care professionals such as doctors and lab assistants.

Frey and co-founder Tony Campos met during undergraduate studies at Georgetown University. The two make up Pivot’s staff, consulting with two medical advisers to seek out viable candidates for the platform.

Pivot is self-funded, and the founders plan to raise an initial round of financing from angel investors this year