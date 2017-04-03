The Seattle company launched its fourth Kickstarter campaign Monday and in seven hours had topped its $350,000 goal with more than 1,100 backers. The campaign is for a smaller, less expensive home brewing machine — the Pico C.

Seattle company PicoBrew launched its fourth Kickstarter campaign Monday, this time to make a smaller, less expensive home-brewing machine called the Pico C. In just seven hours, the campaign had topped its $350,000 goal with more than 1,100 backers.

PicoBrew launched its first home-brewing machine in 2013, a few years after former Microsoft executive Bill Mitchell and two co-founders started the company in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood.

Since then, PicoBrew’s three brewing devices have gotten steadily smaller and cheaper — and easier to use, a big selling point for those who want to drink homemade beer but don’t want to delve too deeply into the technical aspects.

The Pico C uses kegs made by PicoBrew in-house, the first model to do so. The kegs are easier to open — the entire top pops off — than traditional Cornelius kegs, which have more complicated connectors and hoses.

“Customers, especially new brewers, found those to be more work and more intimidating than we anticipated,” Mitchell said. “We designed this to be more like the cookware they experience in their kitchen commonly.”

The Cornelius kegs will stay for PicoBrew’s other models, though Model S owners can buy adapters and PicoBrew kegs for $100 on Kickstarter.

The Pico C costs less because the main part of the device is made with black powder sheet metal instead of stainless steel.

Kickstarter funders can get the Pico C for as low as $279; the model is expected to eventually sell for between $500 and $549. The Model S sells for $799.

PicoBrew has 46 full-time employees and raised $10.6 million last year from investors to help with development of the automated home-brewing devices. Its previous Kickstarters have raised a combined $2.3 million.