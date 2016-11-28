The Seattle biotech is developing a drug that’s designed to treat an inherited liver disorder.

Seattle biotechnology company PhaseRx’s stock price rocketed more than 180 percent Monday after the company received orphan-drug designation for one of its products, a medication that treats rare diseases in children.

The company’s stock closed the day up more than 149 percent to $2.82.

The Food and Drug Administration’s designation grants financial breaks during the drug development process and market exclusivity for seven years after the drug is approved. It is designed to create incentives to those developing treatments for rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the country.

PhaseRx’s drug, PRX-OTC, is meant to treat an inherited liver disorder called ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, which can cause developmental delays, comas and death in children. The company expects to start a clinical trial in 2018.

The designation is a typical step for biotech firms developing drugs for rare diseases, said Luke Timmerman, founder and editor of Timmerman Report, a biotech industry newsletter.

“This company is pretty obscure,” Timmerman said. “It doesn’t have a big following on Wall Street, so maybe more people just became aware of what they’re doing with this lead drug candidate.”

PhaseRx went public earlier this year in a small debut that raised about $18.5 million.