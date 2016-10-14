User has had to hard close to get out and move forward; suggestion regarding vulnerable relatives, computer scams.

Q: I have a Windows 7 computer (did not upgrade to Windows 10). I use Internet Explorer to get into the internet. Recently, when I have been on the internet for a length of time, I seem to be getting timed off. I can’t do anything and then the “Internet Explorer is not responding” notice comes up.

I have had to hard close (Ctrl-Alt-Delete) all week to get out and move forward. I admit I have been spending too much time reading/commenting on articles from The Seattle Times. They aren’t timing people off are they?

Is this a virus problem? Could this be a Comcast problem? Seems to have started when I requested a lower rate from them, I’m sure that’s a coincidence.

Do you have any suggestions?

— Kathy Harris

A: This is the kind of problem Occam’s razor was designed to cut through. William of Ockham — a 14th century philosopher — suggested that when there are competing explanations for an event, it’s wisest to select the explanation that requires you to assume the least.

With that in mind, I think we can toss out considering whether Comcast or The Seattle Times are intentionally timing you out. And, unless you’ve made recent changes in your router or firewall, we can safely skip those possible causes of the problem.

The most likely cause is either an overfull cache in your browser or your computer’s network configuration. To check on the first possibility, clear the cache in Internet Explorer.

To do so, select the Tools button, click on Safety, and then select “Delete browsing history.”

To clear potential problems with your network configuration, summon the DOS command line. You’ll find it by clicking on the Start button, then scrolling down to the Windows System folder and selecting Command Prompt.

Type the following commands in at the prompt and hit Enter after each line:

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /registerdns

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew

netsh winsock reset

You many need to login as an administrator to successfully execute some of these commands.

Q: I just read your column about computer scams and vulnerable relatives (Q&A, Sept. 17). I think a good part of the problem is loneliness, a more circumscribed world and the allure of working on a computer, of being able to do something in what we feel is a competent manner.

We need social contacts and a sense of purpose; sometimes the internet is where we find them.

As for an extra-computer solution, how about a credit card with a low limit or setting up alerts (email or text) that go to the son should there be any charges without the card being present?

As we age we think we are perfectly capable of doing all sorts of things, however diminished our faculties may be. The trick is to work with our parents so that they don’t feel compromised in their sense of independence and self-worth. Not always easy but there is a sense of relief felt by both parent and child when some of the complexities of daily living can be preempted or mitigated.

My two cents from one who has been there.

— Amy Mann

A: I think your limited credit-card suggestion is a good one, though it would only work if the vulnerable relative cooperates. And if the relative agrees to that, I’d urge people to also make sure the PC isn’t also used for banking, storing financial records, etc.

Also, of course, make sure that strong anti-virus and anti-malware software is installed. Fact is, the best protection against malware is to exercise judgment in downloading applications and clicking on links in websites and emails.

If you’re concerned about that judgment not being exercised, it is all the more important to ensure that the computer does not contain sensitive data.