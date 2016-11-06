The Seattle company helps building maintenance people monitor and manage connected devices installed in their facilities, including thermostats, light switches and heating and air-conditioning systems.

What: Optio3, which makes software for managing Internet of Things devices in buildings

Who: Co-founder and CEO Sri Chandrashekar and co-founder Luis Salazar

A full view: Optio3 helps building managers keep an eye on connected devices throughout their space, whether that be a thermostat, light switch or heating or air-conditioning system. Chandrashekar and Salazar teamed up with two fellow former Microsofties, Jake Varghese and Mohan Thimmappa, to start the company in September.

Maintain and secure: Optio3’s software checks in with devices across universities, office buildings and hotels and monitors their health and security. “One of the biggest problems (building managers) face is how to get visibility into what devices they have and what needs to be serviced and how to maintain and control the devices,” Chandrashekar said.

Cost-saving: The software aims to cut down on costs by detecting trends among the devices it monitors. If many thermostats across a company’s 20 hotels are failing every three months, for example, the building manager might want to buy a new brand of thermostat. Optio3’s technology also keeps an eye on the security of the devices, as well as their compliance with regulations such as fire codes.

Test mode: Optio3 is testing its technology in a private beta with colleges, hotels and other buildings in the Greater Seattle and Bay Area. The company hopes to open a wider beta trial in early 2017.

Funding infusion: Optio3 raised $2 million from angel investors in Seattle, the Bay Area, Boston and Chicago. The eight-person team has offices in Seattle and San Jose, Calif.

What’s in a name: Optio3’s name is a Latin takeoff of “option 3.” The co-founders came up with the name after considering their next career moves. Option 1 was staying with their current companies, Chandrashekar said. Option 2 was joining another company. Option 3 was starting their own firm. That one stuck.

— Rachel Lerman