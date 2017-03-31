Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: What do you think of Windows 10 Defender anti-virus? I have been using Kaspersky for about five years on one of my computers and Sophos from Staples on my laptop. Recently I was told that now that I have upgraded to Windows 10 I don’t need another anti-virus program as the Defender that came with 10 is sufficient. What do you think of it?

A: Windows Defender may be all some users need. At the same time, it doesn’t score highly in most comparisons of anti-virus programs.

My advice to family and friends, as well as to readers? If your budget allows, go for one of the high-scoring anti-virus programs. They’re generally updated more often, and can detect a wider range of viruses and virus behaviors. I also suggest checking with your internet service provider to see if they offer a free anti-virus program. Both CenturyLink and Comcast offer free downloads of Norton Antivirus to subscribers. If your service provider doesn’t offer a solid free anti-virus program, and if there isn’t room in the budget for subscribing to one, it’s relatively safe to rely on Windows Defender so long as you also follow safe internet practices — not visiting untrusted websites, not opening attachments in emails unless you’re sure where they’re coming from.

With computer security, everything is relative As we see in the news on a regular basis, even computers with multiple levels of security can be hacked. So the question is how much are each of us willing to pay to achieve a certain level of security?

Q: Malwarebytes just came out with a new version 3.0 that includes anti-virus. I am using McAfee LiveSafe anti-virus which came with my new Dell PC. Will Malwarebytes, now that it has an anti-virus module, conflict with McAfee? Do I need to uninstall McAfee?

A: It is generally wise not to run two anti-virus products on a computer at the same time. But Malwarebytes claims that their new Antimalware 3.0 does not conflict with other anti-virus programs, so I’d say give it a try. For my part, however, I wouldn’t pay for multiple anti-virus programs even if they don’t conflict. I’d pick a good one and stick with it.

I will take a look at the new Malwarebytes program and see how it stands up.

Q: I have an HP Pavilion x360 Convertible notebook, purchased in September 2015, that I use as a music/streaming video computer in my TV room. Windows 10 was not factory installed, but the Bellevue Microsoft store where I purchased it installed Windows 10 Home. It is set for automatic updates.

For the last several updates, the update seems to complete to a certain point, then perpetually stall on the blue screen with the small dots spinning in a circle (or also stalled) and the message “Don’t turn off your computer, installing updates, xx% complete.” It will stay in that mode for hours, overnight and through the next day, until I manually cycle the power. It then restores the pervious version of Windows, and over the next night starts the update process again.

I bought the same computer for my daughter and sister at the same time. As far as I know they’re not having trouble with the updates, so it seems to be particular to my box. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.

A: There are a lot of things besides the computer itself that can prevent an update from completing. The most common culprits are incompatible third-party devices and programs. Microsoft has provided troubleshooters to help consumers experiencing update problems. You’ll find it at https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/instantanswers/512a5183-ffab-40c5-8a68-021e32467565/windows-update-troubleshooter. If you still have problems after running the troubleshooter, get back to me with details and I’ll reach out to Microsoft.