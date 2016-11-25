Major email clients are configured to avoid two once-common situations that could trigger malicious code in the past, Patrick Marshall writes. He also offers advice on laptops that don’t recognize drives, and on monitors that go dark after sitting unused.

Q: I have been confused by cautions not to open suspicious-looking email because just opening it can do bad things to my computer.

I read your column regularly and see advice about not clicking on the link or opening the attachment that comes with the email, but not about opening the email itself. Sometimes I can’t tell without opening if an email is suspicious or is just from a new member of a group I belong to but whose name I don’t recognize.

Can you help me clear up my confusion?

— Mary Hollen, Greenbank

A: In the old days, the simple opening of an email could trigger malicious code. That’s because email clients such as Microsoft Outlook used to allow the running of JavaScript in HTML emails. When opened, malicious JavaScript code could infect your computer.

Fortunately, the major email clients have blocked JavaScript from running in emails. Still, it’s safest to set your email client to display messages in plain text rather than HTML.

Images also can carry hidden malware, and opening an email with an image in it was, therefore, risky. For that reason, most email clients no longer automatically display images.

Most viruses and other malware these days are activated by users clicking on links in messages or by opening attachments. Don’t do either unless you’re sure of the source.

And if the attachment is from someone you know but you didn’t expect to receive an attachment, don’t open it without first checking with the person. That’s because it’s possible a hacker is spoofing that person’s email address.

Q: Last week my new HP laptop quit recognizing the DVD/CD.

I was installing a photo-editing program from the DVD/CD drive when the installation failed and I had to restart the laptop. When it rebooted I reinserted the program CD into the drive but the setup did not start. When I went to manually start the setup using File Explorer (Windows 10) the DVD/CD was no longer listed.

I’ve tried a number of driver reloads to no effect. I did find a post about correcting issues in the registry but was not comfortable making changes there. Any ideas?

— Doug Carr

A: I understand your reluctance to edit the Windows registry, but it may be unavoidable. If you do decide to give it a go, be sure to make a backup of the registry just in case.

Before doing that, however, there are other things to try, including a hardware troubleshooter offered by Microsoft. To try it, open the Control Panel and click on Troubleshooter. Under “Hardware and Sound” click on “Configure a device.”

If the troubleshooter doesn’t resolve the problem, it’s possible that you may need to work with the Windows registry. You’ll find detailed instructions for further troubleshooting and for editing the registry at https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/kb/314060.

Q: My problem is with a 5- to 6-year-old Gateway desktop. Nothing shows on the monitor after sitting for a while unused.

I try turning off the CPU, letting it rest, then turning on with no luck. The only way to get it up and running is to pull the power plug and let it sit for a while. Then it boots right up.

I found this out only because of the many power outages my neighborhood in Kirkland experienced the past month. Any idea what the issue is? I read online it could be the power supply.

— Steve Rogers, Kirkland

A: Your online reading is right on target. A bad power supply can overheat and need to cool off before it will work again. Replace that power supply and I’m betting you’re back in business.

For other readers who may be experiencing a similar problem, do check to see if a simple reboot gets things working. If so, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the most recent BIOS for your computer. It may be that the older BIOS doesn’t work with Windows sleep mode.