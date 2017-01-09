Russ Mann is moving to the company from a post at Outerwall, where he led a team that operated an online store for recycled electronics.

Seattle technology company Onvia has hired industry veteran Russ Mann as its new chief executive.

Mann most recently worked at Outerwall, the Bellevue company that owns Redbox and Coinstar kiosks. At Outerwall, Mann led the Gazelle team, which operated an online store to buy and sell recycled electronics.

Onvia, which has 150 employees, provides data and services relating to government contracts with private businesses. The company went public in 2000.

Onvia’s previous CEO Hank Riner announced last March that he planned to retire within the next year. He will stay on with the company through January.

Mann also serves on the board of San Francisco tech company Ooma, and was previously head of marketing at software company Nintex.

This won’t be his first turn at leading a company. He held the CEO role for more than eight years at Covario, a marketing software company.

“It’s an honor to join such a great team, serving the loyal customer base who achieve real value from Onvia’s B2G commerce intelligence,” Mann said in a statement.

Company Chairman D. Van Skilling added that Onvia is in a good position to grow, given the strong U.S. economy and “the incoming administration’s focus on accelerated infrastructure spending.”

Onvia’s stock was down more than 1 percent to $4.50 Monday morning.