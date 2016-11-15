Pioneer Square Labs’ second spinout, headed by veteran tech exec Scott Moore, is aiming to offer digital-media publishers a way to better control the performance of ads on their websites.

A new spinout from Pioneer Square Labs has raised $2 million to keep an eye on online advertisements that slow down websites.

Ad Lightning secured the funding from Sinclair Digital Ventures, a unit of Sinclair Broadcast Group, and angel investors, including Mike Galgon, Greg Gottesman and Geoff Entress of Pioneer Square Labs.

The company will be led by longtime tech executive Scott Moore. It’s the second official spinout from Pioneer Square Labs, which launched last year to create ideas for tech companies.

Moore, a former Yahoo executive and Microsoft manager, led humor website Cheezburger through its sale to Literally Media earlier this year. He left Cheezburger in April, and soon after saw a prototype of Ad Lightning that the Pioneer Square Labs team had created.

The company allows publishers to see the quality of advertisements about to appear on their websites and work to make sure they won’t affect the performance of the site.

Online advertising has changed dramatically in the past five years. Online ads traditionally have been sold by publishing sales teams, and manually added to the publisher’s website. Now, many publishers buy “programmatic” or automated ads, which are sold through an online marketplace.

Publishers have little control over the ads that appear on their sites. An unintended consequence, Moore says, is the negative effect those ads have on websites. Not all of them are made well, so some freeze or load slowly. Some are too big or of a low quality.

At Cheezburger, Moore started seeing customers install ad-blocking software to keep their load times quick.

“As our ad quality decreased, our engagement was dropping, too,” he said. “The slower your web page is, the more likely it is someone is going to leave before they wait for the whole page to load.”

Ad Lightning’s software gives publishers a look at ads lined up for their site and flags ones that might be problematic. Publishers can then work with the ad marketplaces to improve the quality.

Moore, along with co-founders Kate Reinmiller and Drake Callahan, has assembled a small team working from the Pioneer Square Labs offices. The company has been testing its software for several months and is starting to sign on digital-media customers.

Eventually, Ad Lightning wants to create a database of all automated ads on the internet.