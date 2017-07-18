Seattle nonprofit Code.org crunched the numbers from the AP College Board, which shows that 29,708 girls in the United States took an Advanced Placement computer-science exam this year.

More girls than ever took an AP computer-science exam this year, Seattle nonprofit Code.org announced Tuesday, calling the results “incredible.”

Code.org crunched the numbers from the AP College Board, which shows that 29,708 girls in the U.S. took an Advanced Placement computer science exam this year, more than double the number from 2016.

Girls made up about 27 percent of the 111,262 students who took an AP computer-science exam in 2017.

The number of minorities underrepresented in the tech industry — black, Latinx and Native American — who took the exam nearly tripled from last year, reaching 22,199 students this year. That was about 20 percent of the total.

Code.org, which develops curriculum and trains teachers to teach computer-science courses, heralded the results as a sign of increasing diversity in tech education.

The technology industry has struggled with diversity issues for decades, a fact that increasingly has been brought to light in recent years.

Part of Code.org’s mission is to bring coding education to women and minorities who are underrepresented in the industry.

Many in the tech industry have been supporting and promoting coding education programs in grade schools, saying the knowledge will be a necessary skill for those entering the workforce in the next few decades. Tech companies also have a seemingly insatiable appetite for hiring engineers.

Code.org, which launched in 2013 with the backing of prominent tech leaders, recently developed a computer-science curriculum for middle-schoolers.