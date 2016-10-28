If your devices allow it, you can prevent their use in future attacks by changing their default user names and passwords, Patrick Marshall writes. He also discusses PC clocks that can’t keep the right time and sudden shutdowns while on the internet.

Q: How can I tell if my “Internet of Things” devices are a partner in crime with the recent denial-of-service attack that afflicted many websites?

My Netgear cable modem and the Comcast TV box are most likely participants. Would my service provider be able to tell whether their components have been compromised? Are they obligated to tell me my equipment has been used in the attack?

— Paul

A: Good question! Unless you’ve been running logging software, there’s no way to tell for certain if your web-enabled camera or other IoT device was used in the recent denial-of-service attack.

The same goes for your service provider. But that service provider is more likely, of course, to be logging network traffic. But, no, service providers aren’t required to notify customers if their devices have been used in such an attack.

To prevent future use of their devices in such attacks, device owners can change the default user name and passwords for devices that allow this. The malware used in the attack — known as Mirai — gained access by using the factory default user names and passwords. Unfortunately, many devices do not allow users to make these changes. We’ll just have to hope that manufacturers make changes to tighten up security.

Q:I did a fresh install of Windows 10 on an HP computer while Microsoft was offering the free upgrade. I had not used this PC before the upgrade so I don’t know if this was an existing issue.

I am unable to keep the time correct. I have searched the web and done many different “fixes” but to no avail. I have replaced the battery on the motherboard, made sure that Windows time services are running, I have updated the time and date by going to the date and time menu and setting the date and time. I then click on the Internet Time tab and Change Settings. Then the next day the time is wrong again.

I have run out of things to try, so I thought I would check with the guru.

— Rob

A: You’ve done what I’d do first, starting with replacing the lithium battery on the motherboard. So what now?

The most likely cause after a bad battery is a defective or old timing crystal in the real-time clock on the motherboard. That clock is what is powered by the lithium battery when your computer is turned off.

If the computer is under warranty, I’d return it for repair. Otherwise, you can take it to a repair shop to see if the clock can be replaced. If not, you could replace the entire motherboard.

Oh, and I should add that I’ve heard some malware can affect the computer’s clock. I’ve not been able to confirm this, but if you haven’t already done a complete anti-virus and anti-malware scan I’d recommend doing so before shelling out for new hardware or a repair shop.

Q: Microsoft came into my computer two weeks ago, updating my Microsoft 10 software. Ever since then I cannot stay on the internet for more than three minutes before it shuts down. I can’t go anywhere else in my computer, either.

What can you suggest for me to have internet on a continuing basis?

— Carol Corbin

A: This is the kind of problem that likely can’t be solved without a hands-on look. The one thing I’d suggest before calling in the troops, however, is to check whether there’s an updated driver for your Ethernet or Wi-Fi client adapter, depending on whether you have a wired or a Wi-Fi connection to your router.

You can check for an updated driver by going to the Control Panel and launching Device Manager. Next, open Network Adapter and select the device you use to connect to the internet. Finally, click on the Driver tab and then the Update Driver button.

You’ll then be asked whether you want to search automatically for a driver or load one from your computer. Try the first option, but if Windows doesn’t locate an updated driver I’d recommend you check the manufacturer’s site to see if a new driver is available.