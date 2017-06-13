Nintendo still plans to stock its new, portable video game console with games made by its own studios, as other big game studios have yet to fully embrace the device.

LOS ANGELES – Nintendo Switch, the Japanese company’s new video-game console aimed at play at home and on the go, is getting some reinforcements.

But if the scant mentions of the Switch during presentations by other major game makers here at the E3 gaming trade show is any indication, the new device has yet to draw the full embrace of the rest of the industry.

The Switch has been a hit since its March release, with Nintendo, which has its North American headquarters in Redmond, struggling to produce enough to meet demand. That’s all the more impressive because the device has been drumming up interest almost exclusively with a few games built by Nintendo’s own studios, including “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

But for the device to have staying power, analysts say it’s going to have to draw popular games made by other companies to the platform. Slow sales and a lack of games from major third-party studios helped doom the Wii U, the Switch’s predecessor.

A highlight of Nintendo’s webcast at E3 here Tuesday was the introduction of “Rocket League,” the popular rocket car soccer game already out for personal computers, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Psyonix, the game’s developer, said a version for the Switch is coming later this year.

A version of Electronic Arts’ “FIFA,” the soccer franchise that regularly ranks among the top sellers worldwide, is also coming, getting a bit more detail this week at EA’s show. “FIFA 18” is coming in September, but won’t feature the “Journey” story mode the franchise introduced last year.

Those titles aside, Nintendo is going to have to do its own heavy lifting to keep the Switch stocked with interesting games. It’s putting its own considerable game-building muscle behind that effort.

“Arms,” a fighting game, comes out next week. “Super Mario Odyssey,” the upcoming title featuring Nintendo’s flagship adventurer, is scheduled for an October debut.

Nintendo is also reaching deep into its bench of beloved characters, with Kirby and Yoshi games teased on Tuesday set for release in 2018.