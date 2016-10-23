BuzzFeed commands a big audience, but it reportedly missed revenue targets last year.

The entertainment conglomerate owned by Comcast is investing an additional $200 million in the millennial-focused media company BuzzFeed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The investment, first reported by Recode, comes more than a year after NBC­Universal’s initial investment of $200 million in BuzzFeed, which now has a valuation of about $1.7 billion.

“We have a great relationship with NBCU. We’re always talking about broadening the relationship as part of our plan to grow as an independent company,” said Carole Robinson, a spokeswoman for BuzzFeed.

NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BuzzFeed commands a vast audience, especially on Facebook, and boasts an in-house advertising agency that creates branded content.

However, the company reportedly missed revenue targets last year.

As a result, the company cut its revenue projections for 2016 and remains on track to meet that target, a source told The Wall Street Journal.