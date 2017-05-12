Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: I have a Dell XPS M1330 laptop. Until a month or so ago, I never had an issue at all. Then my computer began to slow down to a crawl when connected to the Wi-Fi. It works fine on an Ethernet connection but not on Wi-Fi. Then I began to receive messages like, “The default gateway is not available,” or “Windows cannot communicate with the device or resource (Primary DNS).” The router seems to be fine. Other devices work fine on it. But there is something preventing my machine from being recognized by the Wi-Fi connection.

— Norm Arkans

A: There are actually quite a few possible causes of the problem you’re having.

First, that message about the default gateway not being available means that your computer can’t see or connect to your Wi-Fi router. Since other devices aren’t having problems connecting to the router, it is — as you surmised — most likely that the problem lies with the client Wi-Fi adapter on your Dell laptop.

The first thing to do is to make sure you’ve got the most recent drivers by going to the Dell website. If your drivers are out of date, follow the instructions for downloading and installing the new version.

Next, launch the network adapter troubleshooter provided by Microsoft. To do so, go to the Control Panel and click on Troubleshooters, then locate the network adapter troubleshooter. (The exact steps depend on which version of Windows you’re using.)

If the troubleshooter isn’t able to find and fix the problem, it’s possible that your client adapter has gone bad. If the computer is under warranty, it’s time to contact Dell. If it’s not under warranty, you can choose between paying to have it diagnosed and fixed or buying a third-party Wi-Fi client that plugs into a USB port on the computer.

Before doing that, however, there are two other things I’d check on. First, make sure your Wi-Fi router has the most recent firmware update.

Second, I have seen reports that some McAfee security software may conflict with some client Wi-Fi adapters. If you installed any McAfee software prior to your problem appearing, try disabling or uninstalling it and see if the issue goes away.

Q: With the FCC now seemingly prepared to further erode privacy protections for internet users, I’m considering subscribing to a virtual private network service. I am concerned, however, by reports that VPNs reduce internet speeds. Is that true and, if so, by how much?

— S. MacKay, Seattle

A: Yes, there’s a performance cost when you use a VPN. Just how big that cost is depends on the VPN service you subscribe to.

When you connect to a VPN, all your internet browsing is routed through the VPN service’s servers. Websites you visit, as well as those who might tap into your internet traffic, will see only the IP address of your VPN.

That said, VPN services vary a lot in the performance they deliver, and performance also varies depending on which of a VPN service’s vendors you connect to. In Seattle, I’ve found I get better performance when I connect to my VPN provider’s Canadian server than its U.S. server. The downside? Some websites think I’m in Canada. Curiously, ESPN comes up in Spanish.

I’ve also found that I can’t connect to a Bank of America account while using my VPN.

In short, you may experience not only a drop in internet performance while using a VPN, but inconveniences with some websites.

As a result, when I’m using my own internet service I generally forgo my VPN. Whenever I’m using public Wi-Fi, I absolutely use my VPN.

Q: I have a desktop and a laptop running on Windows 7. Initially I had opted for a free Windows 10 update, but later I changed my mind and did not install Windows 10. Now, I am unable to install Windows 7 updates. Whenever I try, the system will be running for hours without any download. I shall appreciate your advice.

— Naval Agarwal, Sammamish

A: Since support for Windows 7 is ending, I’d recommend proceeding with the update to Windows 10. Microsoft will be fixing security issues with Windows 7 until 2020, but all other support, including feature updates, has already ended.