A Spotify-backed music startup, which is based in Stockholm and has its U.S. headquarters in Seattle, has raised $22 million in fresh funding.

Soundtrack Your Brand creates playlists for businesses to play as background music in their stores, taking care to make sure each song is licensed for use. The goal is to have the service replace CDs and streaming services, which could include songs businesses don’t have the rights to play.

The company, which employs eight people in Seattle, raised its latest funding round from Nordic venture capital firm Industrifonden and London firm Balderton Capital. Soundtrack Your Brand has raised $40 million total.

Its Seattle office is led by former Rhapsody executive Jody McKinley and former Lively executive Brian Hirsh.