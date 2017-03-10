Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each Saturday.

Q: My Android phone stopped receiving email yesterday, even though I didn’t make any changes and even though I get emails for the same account on my laptop. I reinstalled Outlook on the phone, and now it won’t let me set up the mail account. I did, however, eventually get some message from Outlook on my laptop saying something about the number of “partner phones” allowed had been exceeded. I have no idea what that means. Do you?

— B. Austin

A: I do. You’ve just run into an “underdocumented” feature of the Outlook app. The program doesn’t say so when you set up Outlook on a smartphone, but for some reason you can pair an email account through Outlook on only 10 phones. I ran into the same limitation a while back, and when I checked I found pairing extending back for years and to phones I had recycled long ago.

Anyway, here’s how to fix your problem. Using a Web browser, log into your email account using the Outlook Web App. Click on “Options” in the upper-right-hand corner and select “See all options.” Finally, in the menu to the left select “Phone.”

You’ll then see a list of all the phones “partnered” to Outlook. Delete enough old phones to get the total number below 10, and you’ll then be able to set up Outlook again on your phone.

Q: I have a year-old Dell desktop on which I am (so far I as I can tell) the administrator and the only user, and that has Windows 10 (upgraded from 8.1) and Apache OpenOffice 4.3.1 rather than Microsoft Office installed. In the last couple of weeks, whenever attempting to open what would be Word or Excel documents in MS Office, but even with documents I wrote recently in Open Office, they will not open. Instead I get “The requested operation requires elevation.” The only way around this is to open OpenOffice first and then go directly to the file I want, and it will then open normally. I am only slightly proficient in trying to troubleshoot computer glitches and haven’t been able to figure this one out. I did see one reply on a forum that deals with Apache problems that claims it is not a problem with OpenOffice but is an MS issue, but that reply dealt with earlier Windows releases, not with Windows 10. Any ideas?

— Doug Allen

A: I’m not going to jump into the finger-pointing game between Apache and Microsoft. But for whatever reason, Windows is not recognizing you as having the right to open those files.

To give your user account those rights, log into Windows with a user account that has administrator’s privileges, then go to the right-click on the folder in question and select Properties. Next, click on the Security tab and then on the Advanced button. Finally, you’ll see an Owner button at the top of the dialog box. Click on it and select your user account as the owner, then check the box next to “Replace owner on subcontainers and objects,” then click on OK. That should take care of the problem.

Q: I was directed to update my Windows software and was not successful. Then I clicked on the fix issues button. It came back and said, “WE couldn’t update the system reserved partition.” I use Windows 10 with an HP Envy computer.

— P. Katsu

A: I have good news and bad news. The good news is that your problem can be fixed. The bad news is the fix is complicated enough that you may want to take your computer to a shop to have it performed.

The problem is there’s not enough room in a part of your hard drive that the operating system uses — the system reserved partition. How did it get filled up? Some anti-virus programs and other security programs write data to that partition. The fix? The steps to perform are here: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/3086249/-we-couldn-t-update-system-reserved-partition-error-installing-windows-10.