Such calls are scams, since Microsoft doesn’t make unsolicited calls to consumers, writes Patrick Marshall. He suggests reporting the calls, but says there’s no apparent way to stop them. He also answers reader questions about automatic updates and lock screen ads.

Q: Daily, and sometimes twice daily, we receive a phone call from a person saying they are from Microsoft Windows. They are trying to get me to go to my computer to fix “a problem.”

I have asked them repeatedly to take my number off their robo list, to no avail. I refuse to open my computer, telling them I do not have a problem with my computer. I’ve said I can’t trust they are who they seem to say they represent, etc.

When my husband has called back the number that appears on our phone, it’s out of service. Do you have any recommendations on how to stop these people?

— Sally N.

A: You’re wise not to respond to those calls. Microsoft does not make unsolicited calls to consumers.

More information about the various kinds of scam phone calls, including questions to ask of suspect callers, can be found here: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0076-phone-scams.

As for how to stop the calls, I’m afraid there isn’t any way I’m aware of. Blocking the phone numbers doesn’t work, since the scammers constantly change the numbers.

But do report the number to the FTC at https://www.donotcall.gov/. The government does on occasion actually find and prosecute some of these folks, though obviously not frequently enough to put a real dent in the number of calls we get.

Q: How the heck do I stop Windows 10 from automatically rebooting after installing updates?

I’ll have apps open, programs running, uploading/downloading, yet Windows thinks it’s king of the world and it’s all good to reboot itself. But this is not good. It messes up what I’m working on. Totally unacceptable.

I’ve tried a number of things that I found in search results. With the most recent one, I made changes in Task Scheduler. It didn’t work and the changes were gone after the updates.

I’m comfortable making all sorts of changes, including editing the registry, but I will not install a third-party app that some recommend.

— A. Walker

A: There is a setting you can make to defer feature updates until a time of your choosing. Just go to Settings and select Updates and Security, then Advanced options. Of course, that won’t stop security updates from taking place.

If you want to block all updates from taking place automatically, there is a hidden way. Go to Settings, Network and Internet, and then Wi-Fi. Click on “Manage known networks,” select your network and then scroll down to turn on “Metered connection.” After that, Windows Updates won’t be downloaded until you either turn off the metered connection or you connect to a network not configured as a metered connection.

Since you won’t be getting prompt security updates this way, you may want to schedule reminders for updating in your calendar.

Q: I followed the instructions you gave in your Dec. 3 column to disable Lock Screen ads. However, when I got to the Lock Screen option, the “Get fun facts …” wasn’t there. Please help.

— John Reeves

A: After further research, I’ve found that option appears only if you have a picture or slideshow selected as the background option. If you’re using the Windows Spotlight, which cycles Bing images, you won’t get that setting option.

So if you want to disable lock screen ads, you’ll need to select a new background image or slideshow. You can do this by clicking on the Background option, which is the first setting in the Personalization menu, two above Lock Screen.