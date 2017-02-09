Marchex will help marketers on Facebook understand how their advertising efforts are paying off in terms of in-person and over-the-phone customers.
Shares of Seattle advertising-analytics company Marchex spiked more than 20 percent Thursday after the company announced a deal with Facebook.
Marchex will help marketers on Facebook understand how their advertising efforts are paying off in terms of in-person and over-the-phone customers. Marchex’s analytics can track how well marketing campaigns result in bringing in offline customers – bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds.
The company has had a somewhat tumultuous year of big changes, including two rounds of layoffs and a major executive change. The goal now, chairman Anne Devereux-Mills said last month, is to make the company profitable again.
The stock rose more than 21 percent to $3.07 at 11 a.m. Seattle time.
Most Read Stories
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Grizzly bear and arctic fox play in Seattle's rare snow at Woodland Park Zoo | Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.