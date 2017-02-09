Marchex will help marketers on Facebook understand how their advertising efforts are paying off in terms of in-person and over-the-phone customers.

Shares of Seattle advertising-analytics company Marchex spiked more than 20 percent Thursday after the company announced a deal with Facebook.

Marchex will help marketers on Facebook understand how their advertising efforts are paying off in terms of in-person and over-the-phone customers. Marchex’s analytics can track how well marketing campaigns result in bringing in offline customers – bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds.

The company has had a somewhat tumultuous year of big changes, including two rounds of layoffs and a major executive change. The goal now, chairman Anne Devereux-Mills said last month, is to make the company profitable again.

The stock rose more than 21 percent to $3.07 at 11 a.m. Seattle time.