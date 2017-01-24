The advertising analytics company announced Tuesday it had laid off 30 people.

Marchex has laid off another 10 percent of its staff as the company tries to become profitable again.

The Seattle advertising-analytics company cut 30 positions Tuesday, leaving it with just under 300 employees.

Marchex underwent big changes last year when it laid off 40 people in August, after a fiscal quarter that then-CEO Pete Christothoulou called “disappointing.” Two months later, the company announced Christothoulou was resigning, along with board Chairman Clark Kokich.

Marchex is now run by an executive committee led by Chairman Anne Devereux-Mills while the company searches for a new CEO.

The 30 layoffs took place across all departments, after a review that Devereux-Mills said has been under way since October.

“Beyond cutting costs, we’ve structured these moves to make us a more entrepreneurial and efficient organization to execute an ambitious strategy for the coming year,” she said in a statement. “We’ve also taken care to ensure that this will not impact our continued priority to deliver world-class products and services to our customers.”

Marchex runs analytics on mobile ad campaigns for businesses, helping them track which efforts lead to customer visits. The company posted a loss of $5.8 million in the third quarter.

Marchex’s stock closed up 2 cents at $2.57 Tuesday before the layoffs were announced.