If you want to make a file list, don’t just try to copy and paste the file names from a directory, Patrick Marshall writes. He also offers advice on locating cookies and on stopping automatic email deletion.

Q: I have about 200 files in a directory and I want to copy their file names as text so that I can make a list in Word. How do I do this? When I highlight the files and select Copy, Word hangs when I try to Paste.

— J. Kenner

A: Yes, Word hangs because it’s trying to paste the file, rather than the file name, into Word.

Instead, highlight all the file names and right-click, then select “Copy as path.” Then go to Word, or any other app, and use Paste. Your list will then show the entire path for each file. If all you want is the file name, you’ll need to manually delete the path information.

Or…we can use an old-fashioned DOS command! Call up a command window by right-clicking on the Start icon, then selecting “Command prompt.”

In the window that opens, navigate to the directory with the file names you want to copy. The command to enter is “cd c:usermedirectory…” (Don’t enter the quotation marks and, of course, substitute in the correct path to the directory.)

Once the Command Prompt shows that you’re in the right directory, type the following (again, without the quotation marks or the period at the end): “dir /b >list.txt.” After you hit Enter, you’ll see a new file has been created in the directory named “list.txt.” That will have all the file names in it without their full paths.

Dang, it’s been a long time since I’ve used a DOS command!

Q: I have known where to locate cookies in Windows 7 and have deleted them every time I exit from the internet. Now, with Windows 10, I am unable to locate the files into which cookies are placed. Can you help me locate those files?

— Dan Durham, Lacey

A: Cookies are stored wherever the browser you’re using puts them, and that can vary. So the easiest way to view and selectively delete cookies is through your browser.

Most browsers, by the way, allow you to configure things so that cookies are automatically deleted after each session.

Q: My Outlook folders and inbox emails are automatically deleting every 30 days, and I cannot determine why. I have checked my settings in Outlook and do not have any type of automated cleanup set up. I have worked with the Comcast technical team and they determined it is not a server issue.

Because of the automated sweeping process, important emails have been lost and I have not been able to find them in the archive folder. This has been going on since upgrading to Windows 10 when I purchased a new laptop over a year ago. I also have my cellphone synced to the laptop and Verizon was not able to find any setting solutions.

— Henry S.

A: There actually are quite a few possible causes. First, are emails deleting 30 days after being received?

If that’s the case, it sounds like your Outlook is set up to autoarchive items. And yes, if your phone is syncing to the same account and it is set to autoarchive, that would happen, even if your laptop was not set to autoarchive.

If you mean that every 30 days all emails are wiped out, then it’s most likely an issue with your service provider.

If you want to narrow down the possible culprits, try accessing your mail solely through a Web browser for a while. If the problem remains, you’ll know it’s an issue with your service provider. If the problem disappears, you’ll need to explore your autoarchive settings.