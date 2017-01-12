IS. “Soma” Somasegar joined the venture capital firm in late 2015 as a venture partner. In addition to naming him to the firm’s highest title, Madrona made other personnel moves.

Madrona Venture Capital has named former Microsoft executive S. “Soma” Somasegar as managing director, the firm’s highest title.

Somasegar joined Madrona as a venture partner in November 2015 after 27 years at Microsoft, where he most recently served as the executive in charge of the company’s developer software unit.

He represents Madrona on the board of Seattle virtual reality startup Pixvana, and led investments in cloud company CloudCoreo and shift-swapping app Shyft.

Madrona, the most active venture capital firm in the region, also announced it was promoting two employees and bringing on a new venture partner.

Hope Cochran will join the Madrona team this month. She most recently served as chief financial officer of King Digital, known for creating the popular “Candy Crush” game. Cochran also was chief financial officer of Clearwire, a onetime major wireless company based in the area, for nearly three years.

The firm promoted Julie Sandler, who joined Madrona six years ago, to partner. Sandler led investments in Julep, which was acquired last month by Glansaol, and on-demand childcare company Poppy.

She also founded the Seattle Entrepreneurial Women’s Network, a forum for women in the startup world.

Madrona also promoted Daniel Li, who joined the company in 2015, to senior associate.