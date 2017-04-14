Mac owners, this is for you. Practical Mac explores Apple's new software offerings, hardware upgrades and more. Appears every other Saturday.

Practical Mac

It’s spring, and in the Apple world that means — well, this year it means longing for new hardware just as we in the Pacific Northwest are longing for a few consecutive days without rain. So far, the extended forecast calls for delayed good weather with a few sun breaks in the short term.

After three years of quiet stasis, the Mac Pro is going to live again. Apple’s small cylindrical desktop computer has changed little since it was introduced in 2013 (including the price), not even keeping pace with modern processors or technologies like Thunderbolt 3.

But recently Apple did something uncharacteristic: It revealed that the Mac Pro is being completely redesigned as a modular system that can accommodate fast processors and graphics cards that can’t work with the existing design. The existing Mac Pro’s design is a beautiful balance of power and thermal management, but the industry went in a different direction, building more powerful, single GPUs. We won’t see the new Mac Pro until at least next year, along with unspecified pro-level displays to go with it.

Apple rarely pre-announces its intentions, especially so far in advance, but its silence about possible updates, and the increasing performance of the iMac, had drawn plenty of speculation that the Mac Pro was headed for retirement and maybe Apple was withdrawing from the professional market.

In the interim, Apple bumped the specs on the current Mac Pro for people who need the processing power it offers. The low-end configuration has a 3.5 GHz 6-core Intel Xeon E5 processor and dual AMD FirePro D500 graphics processors for $2,999; the high-end uses a 3.0 GHz 8-core Intel Xeon E5 processor and dual AMD FirePro D700 graphics processors for $3,999. All of the ports remain the same, including Thunderbolt 2 and USB 3 (not 3.1).

Apple also promises new iMac models sometime this year that will address some of the pro market.

Practically speaking, there’s always a better computer just around the corner, so if you need to buy a new Mac now, you probably can’t wait a year or more to see what happens. Apple gets some credit for providing a rough timeline, even though it’s partly to stave off defections to much more powerful and much less expensive commodity hardware that runs Windows.

iOS 10.3.1 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 updates

In the nearer term, you may be on the fence about Apple’s latest operating system updates.

Whenever Apple releases a significant update to either iOS or macOS, I send an email to a group of family members and close friends that boils down to whether they should go ahead and install the new version or wait. (I’m their unofficial Apple IT person, and sometimes they pay me in cookies.)

The general rule of thumb is to be patient with major full-version releases (like 9.0 or 10.0), and let the technology canaries like me install them first. Dot-releases, like last week’s 10.3, are usually safer to install right away.

The adoption of iOS 10.3 (which was subsequently bumped to 10.3.1 to address a security issue) has been pretty smooth, which is a little surprising considering that a big change happened deep in the code. This release introduces a new underlying file system, APFS (Apple File System), the component that manages how every last bit is stored and accessed.

The practical upshot of this is that you won’t even notice a change, other than the installation itself taking longer than usual — my iPhone 7 took over an hour. So if you haven’t updated yet, be sure to do two things: Ensure you have a backup of your data, and give yourself plenty of time to let the installation run (perhaps late at night just before you go to bed).

The easiest way to make a backup is to connect the phone to your Mac (or Windows machine), switch to the phone’s settings in iTunes, and click the Back Up Now button under Manually Back Up and Restore. This applies even if you normally back up to iCloud. Having a local backup on your computer makes it far easier to recover in case the update goes sideways.

The macOS update isn’t as significant, but is still a good idea; APFS is slated to appear on the Mac at some point, but not yet. The one new feature it brings is Night Shift, which warms the screen at night (according to a schedule you set) to make late-night work more relaxing for your eyes. Some research suggests the heavily blue-tinged light coming from computers and mobile devices can make it harder to go to sleep. As a frequent night owl, I’ve found that the warmer color temperature is generally more pleasing late at night, though I make a point of turning Night Shift off (in the Displays preference pane) if I need to edit photos or do something otherwise color-dependent.

PDFpen 9

Speaking of working late at night, federal taxes are due on April 18 this year, and it’s likely you may need to edit, sign and send documents as PDFs. I’ve written before about using Smile Software’s PDFpen application to handle it all, and this year I’d recommend the same, but for a different reason.

I’ve found the Preview application under macOS Sierra to be problematic; sometimes forms I’ve filled out don’t appear when I send them to others, for example. Adam Engst in TidBITS noted that Apple changed its PDF frameworks and broke some functionality.

Perhaps it’s just lucky timing, but Smile Software has just released PDFpen 9, which improves annotations, export formats, and more. PDFpen costs $74.95; PDFpen Pro (which does even more) is $124.95. If you work with PDF documents frequently, it’s a worthy purchase.