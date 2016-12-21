The startup has now raised $30 million, and is expanding the applications of its mobile app with business partners such as Comcast and Pizza Hut.

Location-sharing technology company Glympse has secured $12 million in fresh funding and inked a number of new deals with large companies.

The company, located in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, has now raised $30 million since it was founded in 2008 by former Microsofties.

Glympse has a mobile app that lets people share their location with a friend, and lets the recipient follow along as the sender travels.

But the startup makes most of its money from deals with big enterprises, such as Comcast and Pizza Hut. Those firms use Glympse to give customers an idea when their technician and pizza, respectively, will arrive.

The technology is also integrated into a number of connected cars, including some Volkswagens and Volvos.

“Over the past year, we have helped businesses to enhance customer experience and increase brand loyalty through real-time location information,” co-founder and CEO Bryan Trussel said in an email. “We have added enterprise customers like Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Rogers Cable, and Pizza Hut, and we look forward to an exciting 2017 with upcoming partner announcements around the world.”

Glympse did not disclose who invested in the latest funding round.

The cash will be used to hire more people and expand the 35-person company.