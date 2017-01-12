17-year-old Seattle student Geneva Feist is a semi-finalist in a contest honoring women in STEM fields, inspired by the movie “Hidden Figures.”

Geneva Feist could smell the forest fires burning in the air from her Seattle home last summer.

“I thought, maybe I could help prevent them from getting larger than they need to be,” she said.

The 17-year-old, a senior at Nathan Hale High School, is a semi-finalist in “The Search for Hidden Figures” contest, a scholarship fund honoring future female leaders in STEM fields.

The contest, sponsored by PepsiCo and 21st Century Fox, is named for the Golden Globe-winning movie “Hidden Figures.” The film tells the story of three female African-American mathematicians who were instrumental at NASA in the 1960s.

Feist wrote two essays and submitted a video proposal to the contest committee and surpassed more than 7,000 applicants to reach the semi-final level.

Her big idea combines two of her passions – math and the environment.

Feist envisions a drone that could detect forest fires before they begin to spread. The effort, partially inspired by the drone her brother is always flying, would send drones over areas prone to forest fires.

“The drone would detect them and notify firefighters or others, and they could come and put them out before they spread,” she said.

Right now, the drone is just an idea, but Feist hopes to build it one day.

She became interested in computer science last year, when she was inadvertently placed in a course at school.

“I didn’t think I would like it, but I ended up really liking it,” she said.

The math, coupled with Feist’s drive to solve problems and build puzzles, struck a chord within her. She attended a seven-week Girls Who Code summer camp, and this year is taking an AP computer science class.

The Hidden Figures contest aims to encourage and honor women within the science, technology, engineering and math fields, which are still largely made up of men.

The contest will award more than $200,000 in scholarships, including a $50,000 grand prize.

Feist would use the scholarship money for college next year, which she hopes to attend at University of Washington. Her goal is to study computer science, and one day create that fire-detecting drone.

The contest committee will begin announcing winners Thursday.