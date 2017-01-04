What major announcements can we expect from companies appearing at CES 2017? We’ll be updating this post with the news of the day.

LAS VEGAS ­– About 165,000 technologists, marketers and journalists are descending here for CES, the technology trade show that kicks off the industry’s year.

The exhibit halls don’t officially open until Thursday, but companies try to get their news out ahead of the chaos with a full day of press events on Wednesday. Presenting companies include BMW, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and Intel. We’ll be updating here with the news of the day.

Here are some things to look for:

The areas of focus are likely to include self-driving cars, virtual reality, so-called “smart home” tools to manage appliances and electronics, and a standby of the 50-year-old trade show: giant TVs.

The semi-official CES kickoff occurs Wednesday evening with a presentation by Nvidia Chief Executive Jen-Hsun Huang, filling a role held by Microsoft and Intel in years past. The chipmaker is soaring, thanks in part to its bets on hot corners of the technology industry, including artificial intelligence and self-driving cars, untethered from devices like smartphones and PCs.

Because companies want to get out ahead of the pre-show news, there were a few highlights on Tuesday, too: Security software maker Symantec is making its first foray into hardware with a router designed to protect increasingly connected homes. And chipmaker Intel and computer builder Dell introduced new tools targeting the healthier corners of the beleaguered PC market.

Update, 7:02 a.m.

A key battleground coming into focus at CES this year is the fight to control the connected home.

If the first round of press events before the show here is any indication, Amazon.com, with the Seattle company’s Alexa voice-activated digital assistant, has a big head start in that race.

Lenovo, the world’s biggest computer maker, on Tuesday introduced the Smart Assistant. The cylindrical speaker tower, powered by Amazon’s Alexa, is designed to use voice commands to control lights, thermostats or kitchen appliances.

Appliance maker Whirlpool, says its latest suite of products will be compatible with Amazon’s Alexa. Customers will be able to ask Alexa to turn on their washing machine, or change the temperature in the stove with voice commands.

And Alexa will also soon be able to change channels on a DISH Network-powered TV, as well as set alarms made by security company ADT.

The “smart home” has been an obsession of the consumer technology industry for more than a decade, at times showing up at CES in the form of ill-conceived prototypes that found little use.

Amazon’s technology, and the companies imitating it, are among the most promising effort to come around, analysts say.

“Going back to probably the late 1990s, everybody has focused on what’s going to be the hub of the home,” said Mark Hung, an analyst with researcher Gartner.

Apple’s brain trust envisioned the Mac computer as a hub for families. Sony and Microsoft tried to rule the living room with multipurpose video game consoles. TV builders pitched set top boxes, and the smartphone revolution spurred bets that handheld devices would control appliances. Those efforts didn’t gain much traction.

Enter Amazon’s Echo, the voice-activated cylinder powered by Alexa, software designed to learn from the speech input of its users. The speaker, released in 2014, became a hit last year, with the company claiming sales of “millions” of Echo-branded devices during the 2016 holiday season alone.

Key to its success, analysts say, is its open platform that allows other companies to link their tools to Alexa’s set of voice command skills.

Amazon has plenty of competitors.

Google’s Home voice-activated speaker, which functions much like Amazon’s Echo, hit the market in November. This week Hyundai announced the device would be able to start its cars, unlock doors, and handle other applications in the automaker’s connected car interface.

Samsung, the South Korean conglomerate that builds smartphones, appliances, and home electronics, is marketing its own smart connection interface.

Even Comcast, the cable giant, is getting into the game. The company Wednesday announced a software dashboard for its routers that shows which smart devices are connected to the network, and offers tools to set limits on their use.

The smart home still comes with a set of hurdles, from the complexity of securing those devices from bad actors, to ensuring that devices built by rival companies can talk to each other in the first place.

“A lot of credit has to be given to Amazon,” Hung said. Alexa, he says, “really became the Trojan horse to let [Amazon] be a very innovative player, to the point where now really every major technology company is starting to emulate the strategy.”