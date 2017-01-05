CES officially kicks off Thursday after two media days. So far, Amazon's Alexa has been the darling of the convention. What surprises does Thursday hold? We'll update this post all day.

LAS VEGAS–After two full days of press conferences, CES officially gets underway on Thursday. About 165,000 attendees will mill about in 2.5 million square feet of cacophonous exhibit that holds 3,800 presenting companies.

Clusters of activity include an auto-focused exhibits featuring self-driving cars concepts, as well as the show’s traditional wheelhouse: giant televisions and thumping speaker systems.

So far, Amazon.com’s Alexa has been a star of the show, appearing as a partner with devices made by Samsung, Lenovo and Whirlpool, among others. The voice-activated digital assistant is widely seen as the strongest entrant in the bid to tie together management of all the “smart home,” the range of electronics and appliances getting plugged into the internet. And, as Alexa becomes one of the first operating systems of the home, it’s drawing comparisons to the early days of Microsoft’s Windows.

