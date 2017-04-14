Technology executives polled at companies across the country said playing or developing video games is an attractive quality in job candidates applying for entry-level information technology jobs, a recent survey shows.

Playing video games in college may not be such a time-waster.

The study, conducted by staffing firm Robert Half Technologies, found that 50 percent of chief information officers surveyed said website and app development experience carries a certain appeal, while 24 percent also indicated video game expertise was beneficial.

Candidates who have participated in hackathons — events that encourage coding for a specific project for a set period of time — were also valued by 17 percent of the 2,500 CIOs surveyed.

IT jobs are a hot commodity: Robert Half data found that 19 percent of companies surveyed in Seattle plan to add to their IT teams during the first six months of this year.

CIOs also said that math and marketing skills would come in handy for entry-level IT candidates. But, for now, back to that Xbox.