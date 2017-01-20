Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions.

Q: When I open documents in Word on my laptop, the default fonts are too small to read comfortably. I don’t want to actually change the font size, however. I just want to set a custom zoom level that will automatically be used when I open a Word document or create a new one. Is there a way to do this?

— B. Austin

A:It’s actually pretty simple. All you need to do is to change the zoom level on the Normal.dot file, which is the default template for Word documents. The easiest way to do so is to search C: drive for normal.dot using File Explorer.

Once you’ve located the file, open it and make the changes you want. To increase the zoom level, you’ll want to click on the View menu option, then Zoom. Save the template and then when you create a new document or open an existing one on that computer it will automatically display it at the zoom level you selected.

Q: Your Jan. 17 column contained a question similar to one that I have.

When I lost access to photos on a Western Digital external drive, subsequent to changeover to Windows 10, I took it to a neighborhood computer-repair shop and asked that it download the photos to a flash drive. I was told that the device was corrupt and the only recourse was to take it to a data-recovery place.

I was quoted a guesstimate of $2,000 for this service; my gasp brought a suggestion that a more local organization might have lower prices.

So I am asking if you have any thoughts about the cost of such a service or suggestions for a local shop with a record of reliability for the service.

— Joan Bowers

A: A $2,000 price seems extremely high. I haven’t personally used a data-recovery service, so I can’t make a personal recommendation. But I’ve seen services on the internet — search for data-recovery services — that promise to do a standard recovery job for $200.

If the drive is corrupt or requires other noninvasive repairs, the cost goes up to about $300. And if the drive requires invasive hardware repairs, the price rises to about $700.

Some services offer no upfront costs, free shipping and a promise of no charges if no data can be recovered. These services, by the way, generally can handle not only hard drives and flash drives, but also SD cards and smartphones.

Q: Microsoft Outlook 365 on my desktop no longer displays images and pictures in the reading pane. Instead, there is a blank box that looks much like a text box. There is also no red X in the box to direct viewing to a website.

I have checked Trust Center settings and verified that the box for “Don’t download pictures automatically …” is unchecked.

A Microsoft support technician suggested there may be a problem with the mail settings in the registry and said this was beyond his scope (thanks, Microsoft!). At my wit’s end, I’d appreciate ideas for a fix before I try a computer shop.

— John Jeffcott

A: Unfortunately, I’m with the Microsoft support technician in suspecting a problem with the Windows registry. If that’s the case, uninstalling and then reinstalling Outlook 365 should fix it.

But be aware that you’ll be leaving yourself open to malware by letting images automatically display. That, in fact, is why by default most email programs are configured to prevent automatic display of images.

You might want to try specifying users you trust as “safe senders,” in which case Outlook should automatically display images in emails from them — assuming, of course, that there’s no longer a problem with the registry.

To do so, right-click on the email then go down to the Junk menu item and select “Never block sender.” Of course, if someone uses that sender’s address to send images carrying malware, your computer probably will be infected.