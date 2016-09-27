The national trend also holds true for companies that went public during the quarter in Washington state.

Newly public companies showed strong first days on the stock market across the U.S., according to a third quarter IPO Trends study from Ernst & Young.

A company’s share price spiked an average of 31.7 percent over its offering price on the first day of trading, the study found.

That held true for Washington state companies that have gone public this year. Bellevue tech company Apptio saw its stock rise more than 40 percent on its first day of trading last week, and radio frequency technology company Impinj rose 28 percent on its first day in July.

Nationally, 35 IPOs raised $6.4 billion during the quarter, a slight uptick from last year, but yearly numbers are down overall. During the first nine months of the year, 79 IPOs raised $13.4 billion, a 49 percent drop from the amount raised over 2015.

Locally, the trend has been the opposite. Three Washington state companies have raised $199.3 million so far in 2016, compared with zero last year, when no company in the state went public.

Investors have renewed their appetites for tech IPOs, Seattle Ernst & Young partner Greg Beams said.

The number of IPOs slowed after questions arose on whether tech companies’ valuations were overinflated. But activity has started pick up as non-traditional investors pull back from investing in private tech companies.

“There’s been kind of a pent-up demand for companies,” Beams said.

IPO activity is likely to slow during the end of the year, especially because the uncertainty surrounding the presidential election causes investors to be wary.

It doesn’t necessarily matter which candidate wins the election, Beams said. Once the election is over and the winner’s policies start to take shape in the beginning of the year, IPOs will likely pick up again.

“The window for companies to get out and execute an IPO is expected to close here shortly,” he said. “We’re expecting it’s going to be 2017 before the window opens back up.”

EY expects IPOs will make a strong showing in 2017 — enough to better the numbers from 2015, but not quite back to 2014 levels.