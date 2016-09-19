The partnership will help Waze users find parking spots near their destination.

Share story

Matt Day
By
Seattle Times technology reporter

Inrix, a Kirkland traffic and auto technology company, has inked a deal to feed its parking lot data into real-time navigation app Waze.

Waze’s mobile application for Android and iOS devices recently introduced a feature that suggests the parking lots closest to a driver’s destination. That tool will now make use of Inrix’s data.

The terms of the new deal weren’t disclosed.

Closely held Inrix last year bought ParkMe, a Santa Monica, Calif., company designed to help drivers find open parking spots and pay for them through an app.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Through partnerships with companies and government agencies, Inrix pulls data from 250 million devices, including vehicles, smartphones, cameras, and other sensor-equipped devices.

Matt Day: 206-464-2420 or mday@seattletimes.com. On Twitter @mattmday