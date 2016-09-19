The partnership will help Waze users find parking spots near their destination.
Inrix, a Kirkland traffic and auto technology company, has inked a deal to feed its parking lot data into real-time navigation app Waze.
Waze’s mobile application for Android and iOS devices recently introduced a feature that suggests the parking lots closest to a driver’s destination. That tool will now make use of Inrix’s data.
The terms of the new deal weren’t disclosed.
Closely held Inrix last year bought ParkMe, a Santa Monica, Calif., company designed to help drivers find open parking spots and pay for them through an app.
Through partnerships with companies and government agencies, Inrix pulls data from 250 million devices, including vehicles, smartphones, cameras, and other sensor-equipped devices.
