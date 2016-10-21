Adjusting to Windows 10 could be behind readers’ issues with GIF files that won’t move, icons that won’t stay put, and even online newspaper pages that jump about. Patrick Marshall has suggestions for those, as well as comments on Chromebooks for non-tech types.

Q: I have always enjoyed the short little film-on-GIF files that friends send me, but since I put Windows 10 on my computer it is just a frozen picture. Is there something I can do to get them to start working? What can the problem be and how do I correct it.

A: The GIF file format is actually for digital images, not for videos. But those still images can be packed together to create animated GIFs. But you will need a GIF player.

My guess is that you had one installed but that it doesn’t work with Windows 10. You can download a compatible GIF player from the Microsoft Store at: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/p/gif-viewer/9wzdncrdxxx2.

Q: For aging or non-techie relatives, I recommend a Chromebook. If they want a big screen or two big screens along with a conventional keyboard and mouse, they should get a Chromebox.

This offers very good protection against malware. Unfortunately, they’re still vulnerable to social-engineering attacks.

Another plus is that if the machine gets corrupted and won’t boot, it can be recovered in about 20 minutes with a flash drive (barring a hardware issue).

A: I do agree that Chromebooks — which run on the Linux-based Chrome OS — are a solid, lower-cost option, especially for those who are primarily needing a computer for email and internet browsing.

And because you can’t install unvetted programs on a Chromebook, there is better protection against viruses. In fact, there has yet to be a documented virus found on Chromebooks.

Still, that doesn’t mean they are immune from malware, particularly scripts that may be triggered by visiting a malicious website. And, of course, they don’t protect against email scams. As a result, educating users is of critical importance.

Q: I upgraded from Windows 7 to Windows 10 back in July when the free-upgrade offer was about to expire. Since then Windows 10 has been driving me crazy.

It seems that the desktop icons auto-arrange themselves randomly. I thought that maybe the drivers for my graphics card needed upgrading, too. So I upgraded them as well but my desktop icons still keep moving around. This is happening on my wife’s PC as well.

I have tried various solutions I have seen suggested on the web, such as turning off “Auto arrange” and “Align icons to grid” to no avail. What else can I try?

A: You’ve already done exactly what I would do. So what’s next? It’s time to search for incompatible software.

One thing that can cause icons to move is a change in the resolution of the display. That can happen when you load older programs and, especially, older games.

Finally, I’ve heard reports of other programs causing the problem even without changing display resolution. Uninstall programs you’re no longer using and check with the manufacturers of programs you still want to use to see if they have an update.

I’d focus on small-market programs that may not have been thoroughly tested with Windows 10.

Q: I recently updated to Windows 10 and ever since find that when reading The Seattle Times online the front page drops unexpectedly and almost immediately to the bottom of the page. It often does the same thing when I click on a particular section or article. What’s going on?

A: I’ve checked The Seattle Times website using several browsers on Windows 10 and I haven’t found any glitches.

Assuming, then, that the problem is with your computer, there are several things to consider.

First, and most likely, check to see if drivers for your mouse and touch pad are up to date. It’s possible that the manufacturer has new drivers to ensure compatibility with Windows 10.

Next, try a different browser. If the problem occurs with only one browser, the most likely cause is an incompatible browser add-on. Disable all add-ons and see if the problem goes away. If it does, add the add-ons back, one by one, until you isolate the culprit.

Finally, it’s possible that malware is causing the problem. Assuming you have anti-virus and anti-malware software running, it’s time to do a full scan.