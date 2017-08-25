Patrick Marshall answers your personal-technology questions each week.

Q: Comcast/Xfinity has again snail-mailed a notice that the internet modem they are renting us will not keep up with the new higher speed service they are providing and want to provide an updated modem at no extra cost. But their rental is $120 per year. If we were to buy one, what is the best choice?

— John Tate, Bellevue

A: I can’t recommend a specific modem without doing a comparative review. But I do have some suggestions for you. First, be aware that not all cable modems work with any cable internet provider. To find equipment that is compatible with your service, go to: https://mydeviceinfo.xfinity.com/. The web app you’ll find there will prompt you for your ZIP code and the speed of the service you subscribe to. Then it will return a list of compatible equipment.

With that list, you can go online and check the most recent comparative reviews.

Q: I have been very pleased with Windows 10 except recently, about four months ago, Edge would not come completely up. It would just show a blank screen for about a minute, then close. I think this started happening around the same time that I received a major upgrade to Windows 10. I have gone to Microsoft support to try to resolve it, and none of the suggestions seem to work. By the responses I received, I saw that others have run into the same problem with Edge.

Besides any advice you can give me on resolving this issue, which I would greatly appreciate, another question is why can’t Microsoft just send me a fix?

— Janet Berg

A: Sounds like Edge needs to be reinstalled. Unfortunately, reinstalling Edge does require a number of steps. First, make sure Edge isn’t running. Next launch File Explorer, click View and then check the box labeled “Hidden items.” That will allow you to see directories that are ordinarily hidden. Now use File Explorer to navigate to C:UsersYourUsernameAppDataLocalPackages. Within that directory, delete the folder labeled “Microsoft.MicrosoftEdge_8wekyb3d8bbwe.

Next, after rebooting the computer, click on the Start menu and scroll down the list of applications until you see Windows PowerShell. Right-click on the application file and then select “Run as administrator.” In the command line that appears, type “cd C:UsersYourUserName” and hit Enter. (Don’t type the quotation marks and remember to insert your actual username where I’ve put “YourUserName.”)

Don’t worry, we’re almost done. Next type the following into the command line: “Get-AppXPackage -AllUsers -Name Microsoft.MicrosoftEdge | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register “${$_.InstallLocation}AppXManifest.xml” -Verbose}.” (Don’t type the quotation marks or the period at the end.)

Finally, hit the Enter key and then reboot your computer.

Yes, I think Microsoft would have done users a favor by making it easier to reinstall the program. It’s way too easy to make mistakes entering such lengthy commands.

Q: I have a problem with Yahoo Mail. For some reason I have “2” showing in my inbox even though the inbox is empty. I have had people more expert than me look at it and they are stumped. Since I can never get any help from Yahoo, I thought you might have come across an easy solution.

— Stanley Bernstein

A: I just did some research and found that you are far from the only Yahoo user with the problem. Unfortunately, there is no easy solution, though Yahoo engineers are reportedly working on the issue. The good news is that according to the company it is a problem with the mail counter and not with emails actually going missing.