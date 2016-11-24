Oppo and Vivo’s gains have come mainly at the expense of lower-tier names thus far, but if they climb further into the premium segment, the U.S. company will need an answer. Some think the 10th-anniversary iPhone due in 2017 could deliver.

Two years ago, Oppo and Vivo couldn’t crack the top five in China’s smartphone market. Now they’re on top after elbowing Apple aside, thanks to people like Cheng Xiaoning.

Cheng runs a thriving electronics store in the rural town of Miaoxia, tapping in to her WeChat social-media account to promote the brands that pay the biggest commission, and in her case that’s Oppo and Vivo. While such payments start at about 40 yuan ($6), they escalate for more expensive handsets and reach almost 200 yuan for Oppo’s high-end smartphones.

“That’s why I like to introduce the Oppo R9 Plus to potential customers,” she said. “Business has been perfect, actually never been better.”

Cheng and tens of thousands of like-minded boosters form the vanguard of the pair’s charge against Apple and Samsung Electronics Working with the local stores that dominate sales in China’s far-flung provinces, Oppo and Vivo came out of nowhere to upend the industry order and squeeze out former local darling Xiaomi. Their labels graced one out of every three smartphones sold within China in the third quarter, while the ­iPhone’s market share at 7 percent stood at its lowest in almost three years.

Oppo and Vivo trace their origins to reclusive billionaire Duan Yong Ping and employ similar strategies. That includes harnessing the spending power of rural customers away from top-tier cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. It’s where Apple’s vulnerable, given the­ ­iPhone’s lofty price tag. They eschewed e-commerce to instead court the stores where three-quarters of smartphone sales take place. Apple has been more reluctant to relinquish the retail experience to local free-agents, who sometimes charge brands for in-store displays and posters.

“Oppo and Vivo are willing to share their profit with local sales. The reward was an extremely active and loyal nationwide sales network,” said Jin Di, an IDC analyst based in Beijing. While they declined to detail their subsidy program, she estimates the two were the top spenders in the past year. “They’re doing something different — they do local marketing.”

China had for years driven Apple’s and Samsung’s growth. The U.S. company generated almost $59 billion of sales from the region in fiscal 2015, which was more than double the level just two years earlier.

Then the country’s slowdown and regulatory tangles took their toll. Authorities intervened, blocking iTunes Movies and iBooks, ending a period of near-unimpeded growth in the country.

But perhaps most crucial was the ascendancy of cheaper but just-as-good local alternatives. Oppo and Vivo’s gains have come mainly at the expense of lower-tier names thus far, but if they climb further into the premium segment, the U.S. company will need an answer. Some think the 10th-anniversary iPhone due in 2017 could deliver.

“Apple needs to offer something cutting-edge to appeal to maturing Chinese smartphone users,” Counterpoint Research director Neil Shah writes. Oppo and Vivo can use the time until then to cement their positions, he said.

Together Oppo and Vivo shipped about 40 million smartphones in the third quarter, about 34 percent of devices sold in the world’s biggest market, according to IDC.

Samsung declined to comment for this story, while Apple didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The man who’s clobbering Apple started out low on the tech spectrum. Duan made his fortune selling DVD players, telephones and game consoles similar to Nintendo’s. Bubugao Communication Equipment Co., the parent of Vivo, emerged from a restructuring in 1999 that split his company. The billionaire later teamed with longtime colleague Tony Chen and others to found what came to be known as Guangdong Oppo Electronics Co.

Oppo’s first smartphone came in 2011, when it unveiled a device with a BlackBerry-like keyboard. The same year, Bubugao created the business that would become Vivo.

While Xiaomi shot to international prominence with flash online promotions, that success has been concentrated in densely packed cities. That doesn’t work so well in the countryside. By cultivating a physical network, Oppo and Vivo are building a platform difficult to replicate in the short run.

Apple, in contrast, has fewer than 40 stores across the country, most of which are in large cities. While its retail network is lauded for helping weave an aura of exclusivity and chic around its higher-priced gadgets, Chinese consumers value access to someone local. For now, neither Oppo nor Vivo appear overly concerned with the world’s most valuable company.

“We have to keep our minds clear in the fast-changing market,” said Allen Wu, Oppo’s vice-president in charge of sales.All we need to do is to keep our heads down and make the correct moves.”