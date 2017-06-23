Google is stopping one of the most controversial advertising formats: ads inside Gmail that scan users’ email contents. The decision didn’t come from Google’s ad team, but from its cloud unit, which is angling to sign up more corporate customers.

Alphabet’s Google Cloud sells a package of office software, called G Suite, that competes with market leader Microsoft. Paying Gmail users never received the email-scanning ads like those using the free version of the program did, but some business customers were confused by the distinction and its privacy implications, said Diane Greene, Google’s senior vice president of cloud. “What we’re going to do is make it unambiguous,” she said.

Ads will continue to appear inside the free version of Gmail, as promoted messages. But instead of scanning a user’s email, the ads will now be targeted with other personal information Google already pulls from sources such as search and YouTube. Ads based on scanned email messages drew lawsuits and some of the most strident criticism the company faced in its early years, but offered marketers a much more targeted way to reach consumers.

Greene’s ability to limit ads, Google’s lifeblood, shows the growing clout of the cloud-computing unit at the company, which is trying to catch up to Microsoft and Amazon.com in that sphere.

Greene announced the changes on Friday in a blog post.Google doesn’t share its cloud-division sales, but its “Other Revenues,” which includes those numbers, grew 49 percent to $3.09 billion in the first quarter.

Separately, Google has quietly started removing a new category of online content — personal medical records — from its search results, a departure from its typically hands-off approach to policing the web.

Google lists the information it removes from its search results on its policy page.

On Thursday, the website added the line: “confidential, personal medical records of private people.” A Google spokeswoman on Friday said that such information is only pulled when the company gets specific requests from individuals.