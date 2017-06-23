Google has thrown its weight and expertise behind Seattle startup Algorithmia, which helps companies advance their artificial intelligence technologies.

The startup announced a $10.5 million funding round Friday, led by a Google venture-capital fund that specializes in AI and machine learning.

Algorithmia’s existing investors Madrona Venture Group, Rakuten Ventures and Osage University Partners also participated in the round, as did new investor Work-Bench Ventures.

Algorithmia’s online marketplace collects algorithms, or sets of operations performed by a computer, and sells them to developers and companies. The startup says putting algorithms in one easy-to-find place saves companies time because they don’t have to re-create something that has already been made.

One early, popular algorithm on the site was a colorizer — a program used to add color to black and white images.

The marketplace now hosts more than 3,500 algorithms and 45,000 software developers use it, but the Algorithmia team discovered a gap in its service last year. Some companies were hesitant to use Algorithmia because they didn’t want to host their programs on an outside service, said CEO and co-founder Diego Oppenheimer.

So the startup built CODEX, a product that allows customers with security concerns — financial-services firms or intelligence agencies, for instance — to use the marketplace underlying Algorithmia internally, within their own firewalls and security systems.

“We help them put their hundreds or thousands of internal algorithms in a central internal sharing marketplace and run it at a really large scale so people can find them and use them,” Oppenheimer said.

Algorithmia had previously raised $2.6 million from investors. As part of the newest funding round, Anna Patterson, Google’s vice president of engineering for AI, will join Algorithmia’s board.

The startup has 13 employees in an office at Pike Place Market, and plans to use part of the funds to double the team — hiring mostly engineers, Oppenheimer said. Algorithmia will also open a small second office in New York City, where many of its customers are based.