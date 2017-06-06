Webpass, a wireless internet provider that Google Fiber bought last year, will launch service soon at condo building Fifteen Twenty-One Second Avenue, near Pike Place Market.
A new gigabit internet service is debuting in downtown Seattle, as Google Fiber makes its first move into the area.
Webpass, a wireless internet provider that Google Fiber bought last year, will launch service at condo building Fifteen Twenty-One Second Avenue, near Pike Place Market. The company will offer gigabit download and upload speeds for $60 a month to residents of the 40-story tower. The service will be available to residents “soon,” the company said.
Webpass uses radio devices to connect with existing Ethernet wiring, making it less infrastructure-heavy than traditional Google Fiber, which brings fiber cables directly to homes.
Seattle will be the seventh city for Webpass, and the company said it plans to expand to 100 Seattle buildings in the next year.
Most Read Stories
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks add a veteran backup quarterback
- Mercer Island man believed dead after fall through snow at Aasgard Pass
Gigabit service is getting more commonplace in Seattle, especially after Comcast announced it would bring gigabit download speeds (though not upload) to residential homes using existing cable connections.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.