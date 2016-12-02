Nohla Therapeutics focuses on developing treatments using stem cell transplants from umbilical-cord blood.

A spinout from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center that develops cancer treatments using umbilical-cord blood announced a big funding round to fuel clinical trials.

Nohla Therapeutics, which spun out of the Hutch about a year ago, raised $43.5 million from investors in a round led by Seattle-based Arch Venture Partners.

The company is developing ways to increase the number of stem cells present in one unit of cord blood so that treatments can take hold faster in patients with low white blood cell counts.

Stem cell transplants using cord blood are used to treat patients with cancer, and require a less precise match than bone-marrow transplants. A donor and patient’s bone marrow must have a close human leukocyte antigen, or HLA, match.

Nohla’s name represents the easier matching with cord blood, or no HLA.

“The closing of this round is an important milestone for the Company as we transition to the next stage of growth,” interim CEO Michael Sistenich said in a statement. “The funding provides sufficient capital to advance our two lead programs through randomized, controlled clinical trials…”

Another company, Juno Therapeutics, also spun out from the extensive cancer treatment research conducted at the Hutch. Juno went public in 2014 in the largest biotech IPOs of the year.

Nohla has now raised nearly $65 million total. Existing investor the Jagen Group and new investor 5AM Ventures also participated in the most recent round.