Blake Irving joined website hosting company GoDaddy in 2013 after about 15 years at Microsoft.

Blake Irving, a former Microsoft executive, will step down from his post as chief executive of website hosting company GoDaddy by the end of the year, the company said Tuesday.

Scott Wagner, GoDaddy’s president and chief operating officer, will take his place. Irving will remain on the Scottsdale, Ariz., company’s board of directors through June 2018.

A Xerox veteran, Irving joined Microsoft in 1992. By the time he left in 2007, he was vice president of Microsoft’s Windows Live platform, the grouping that included the company’s online services.

He later served as chief product officer at Yahoo, before joining GoDaddy in January 2013. Under Irving, the company stopped airing its controversial advertisements featuring scantily clad women, and raised $460 million in a 2015 initial public offering.

The company also established a major Kirkland office.

“After more than three decades in technology, I’ve decided it’s time to retire and begin the next phase of my life,” Irving said in the news release announcing his departure.