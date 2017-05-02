Steve Singh, who has been a powerhouse in Seattle’s tech industry, will now be CEO at San Francisco-based Docker.

Former Concur executive Steve Singh has a new job, as CEO of San Francisco cloud technology company Docker.

He replaces Docker CEO Ben Golub, who will join the company’s board.

Golub wrote a blog post about the news Tuesday, saying he had “mixed emotions” about the announcement, but that he was sure Singh is the right person to grow Docker into an “enduring technology” company.

Singh, who co-founded Bellevue travel and expense company Concur, was named chairman of Docker’s board last fall.

Singh has been a powerhouse in Seattle’s tech industry, growing Concur into a large public company before selling it to SAP for $8.3 billion in 2014. Singh became a member of SAP’s executive committee after the acquisition.

Docker specializes in container technology, which helps developers quickly organize and manage information in the cloud.

“I believe that Docker, backed by its platform and fueled by innovation from its collaborative ecosystem, is on track to be the next great enterprise software company,” Singh said in a statement announcing the news Tuesday.