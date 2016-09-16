There’s no easy way to stop scammers and malware, Patrick Marshall writes, and the problem has rapidly spread to cellphones. He also suggests that an unfixable boot issue may be a hardware problem.

Q: My father is 94 and surprisingly computer-literate. He is on Facebook, uses email, and buys things online. He uses a vintage 2007 iMac that is up to date on software and has Apple Care.

But he has also twice fallen for a ransomware scam in which his computer is locked. To unlock it, he calls a phone number, gives his credit card, and cedes remote control of his computer to the scammers.

There are three problems here. First is when he uses Google to find something, and one of the links is a dodgy website. The second is when he clicks on ads or interesting links and ends up inadvertently downloading malware. Third, he doesn’t call me or call Apple when he encounters a problem.

Short of taking his computer away, is there anything we can do?

I have looked for “parental controls” on various browsers (he uses Firefox) and have not found anything that will block clicking on ads. He has an ad blocker on his Firefox but when the message comes up “You must disable ad-block to view this” he goes ahead and disables it.

Worse, as far as I know, there is no software to prevent following links from Google to dodgy websites.

This is a huge problem, and it must be so for many families. Any advice?

— Ross

A: I have relatives who are likewise vulnerable to scams and ransomware tricks. I’m afraid there is no turnkey answer to the dangers you describe.

As you note, there are programs that provide some protection — ad blockers, website blockers, etc. — but they don’t block all the dangers and, as you also note, they are very easy to get around.

For the present, the best defense is education. I’ve told my relatives not to click on links on a website unless they trust the site. The same, of course, applies to emails. In both cases, however, nefarious types can spoof websites and email addresses to trick users.

Short of regulating the internet and imposing provided stiff penalties on scammers and distributors of malware, education about the dangers — and, of course, ongoing updating of anti-virus and anti-malware programs — is the only real option.

And, by the way, the affliction has rapidly spread to cellphones. Despite being on the do-not-call list, I’m getting five to 10 calls a day from marketers. I have taken to not answering calls unless I know the caller. And I’ve also seen an increase in text messages that try to entice the user into calling a number or going to a website.

In short, I’m not aware of any effective tech solutions to the problems. Solutions will have to come from the political and legal worlds.

Q: I have a rather perplexing boot problem. I used my computer fine, and turned it off. The next day I can’t boot it. I get the screen that offers eight options (safe mode, safe mode with networking, boot logging, etc.) but no matter which option I choose, I wind up back at the same screen and I can’t boot.

I had previously cloned my SSD when it was working fine just for these situations. I put the clone in, accessed the boot option to boot from the clone and it still doesn’t boot. Now that is really strange. A perfect copy of a disk that booted with no problem can’t boot?

I put in my Windows 8.1 disc, went to advanced options, rolled back to a sys restore date when it was working fine. No go.

I tried running Ubuntu from a DVD and it boots fine.

— Name withheld by request

A: It would take a hands-on look to confirm my diagnosis, but I think you’ve got a hardware problem.

You seem to have pretty thoroughly ruled out a problem with your disc drive or with your OS installation. Working backward, that would indicate either a problem with the BIOS — the software that controls your computer’s internal operations — or a hardware problem.

Check with your computer’s manufacturer to see if you have the latest BIOS installed.

As for the potential hardware problem — either with the drive controller or something further back — again, as I say, that would require some hands-on diagnostics.

That was a good idea to try running Ubuntu, but running it from a disc doesn’t tell you anything about the potential hardware problems that likely underlie your boot issues.