The Bellevue company develops technology that packages company financial information for those companies’ lenders.

What: Bellevue-based financial-software startup Finagraph

Who: James Walter, founder and CEO

Meticulous collection: Finagraph helps companies easily send financial information to lenders. The company’s technology automatically collects lender-requested information and reports directly from accounting software and packages it in an easy-to-read format. It then sends it off to the lenders.

Timesaver: Finagraph eliminates the need for business owners to spend hours poring over financial data to find the right information lenders need to see in reports. “Business owners move from a two- to three-hour job, to a 60-second, login, hit button, and logout process,” Walter said. The reports Finagraph produces give lenders a quick way to assess the financial health of the company.

Free base: The company’s technology is free for accountants and business owners. It also offers a free version to banks, and banks pay for added features and information that come with the more heavy-duty version of the product. Finagraph has about 40 customers.

An office with a view: Finagraph moved through a series of small offices after the company was created in 2010. That included a “tiny” space on Mercer Island where the team put up a poster of a beach to jazz up the space. It now has a better designed spot in Bellevue, and the team has grown to 19 people.

The next step: Finagraph raised $5 million in its newest funding round, led by Moody’s, which sells Finagraph technology to lenders. The Bellevue startup has now raised more than $7 million. Walter says it plans to hire about 10 people in the next year.

— Rachel Lerman