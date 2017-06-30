Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: From all that I have read, there are some ongoing issues with application conflicts in Windows 10. I have been chasing down what might cause my primary HDD to be constantly at 100 percent usage. Everything I have tried so far — Malwarebytes Anti-Malware, rebooting, limiting startup applications — hasn’t made a difference.

In Windows 10 diagnostics there is a “failed coprocessor driver” warning that the troubleshooter cannot resolve. I’d love to be rid of this issue as it affects computer usage and overall speed. Any suggestions?

— Bill May

A: I haven’t heard of any particular issues with conflicts between Windows 10 and applications. It’s more likely that you have malware or a hardware problem.

The first thing I’d do is call up Task Manager (by right-clicking in the System Tray), clicking on the Processes tab and then on the top of the Disk column. That will result in the display of active processes being ordered according to how much they are accessing the hard drive. That may tell you if a system process or an application is at fault.

If there’s not an obvious culprit revealed by Task Manager, my suspicions would go in two directions. First, you may have a virus or a piece of malware. Running Malwarebytes Anti-Malware is a good start, but you’ll also want to run a full scan with anti-virus software.

The diagnostic message you’re getting about a failed coprocessor, however, concerns me. It indicates either that you need to update your BIOS, which you would do by downloading from your computer maker’s website, or that there is a hardware problem on your motherboard. That failed coprocessor may or may not explain the problem with your hard drive, but it’s worth having a technician take a look in either case.

Q: I am ready to buy an iPhone. My current cellphone is old and I am embarrassed to use it in public. Being “technically challenged,” I want a phone that is easy to use and do not need all the bells and whistles. Please advise me.

— Marsha Conn

A: If your current phone still does everything you want it to, I’d advise sticking with it. I think old-style cellphones are pretty cool, especially the flip phones. In my view, there’s no need to be embarrassed.

The iPhone is a smartphone, packed with applications, and lots of options — in short, it has lots of bells and whistles. The same is true of other smartphones.

Fortunately for those who don’t want their cellphone to be a full-fledged computer, the major cell providers offer basic cellphones, too. In addition to making and receiving calls, you can send text messages and even use the internet.

All the major cellphone providers still offer basic phones. True, these phones generally don’t have cameras but, on the plus side, they are also much more affordable than cellphones.

If you do need some features that are only available on smartphones, my suggestion is that you visit your service provider’s store and ask them for help in stripping out applications you don’t want and simplifying the interface.

Q: I am running Windows 7 and Microsoft Office 2003. (Yes, it’s old.) Somehow, I have two Personal.xls folders (with slightly different names). How do I get rid of the extra? I tried logging in as Administrator, but no luck.

— Mike Sinclair

A: That’s a puzzle. I would have thought being logged in as an administrator would have done the trick. If the problem is with the file, it’s possible that somehow the file was configured as read-only. Right-click on the file and select “Properties.” If the box at the bottom labeled “Read only” is checked, uncheck it and try again. If it was unchecked, click on the Security tab and see what permissions are granted to each user. You can also change permissions in this dialogue box.

If the problem is with accessing the folder the file is in, the process for accessing that folder is similar. Right-click the folder that you want to take ownership of, and then click Properties. Click on the Security tab, highlight the user you’re signed in as, click on Edit and then give yourself the permissions you want. I recommend you do this when you’re logged in as an administrator.