The company also announced that it was removing the “interim” tag from Ryan Kearny’s title as chief technology officer.

F5 Networks reported strong fiscal fourth quarter financials Wednesday and announced it has appointed a permanent chief technical officer.

Longtime CTO Karl Triebes resigned last month after more than 12 years in the job. F5 announced Wednesday that Ryan Kearny will serve as executive vice president of product development and CTO.

Kearny has been in the position in an interim capacity since Triebes stepped down, which took effect immediately on September 6.

Kearny joined F5 in 1998 and has been senior vice president of product development.

The Seattle company, which helps companies manage network traffic and cybersecurity, reported revenue of $525.3 million for its fourth quarter, beating analysts expectations of $520.3 million.

It posted a quarterly profit of $108.9 million, a 12 percent increase from the same period a year ago.

F5’s annual results also showed growth. Revenue grew to $2 billion for the year, up 4 percent from 2015. Profit was $365.9 million, up slightly from $365 million last year.

Executives attributed growth to strong product sales, an issue that had been a slight concern at the beginning of the year. F5 has been pushing further into security and cloud technologies in the past two years, and F5’s newest product line helps simplify cloud adoption.

“For us, they’re the two big drivers right now,” CEO John McAdam said Wednesday.

F5 is in the midst of a search for a new chief executive to replace longtime leader McAdam, who has planned to retire for nearly two years. McAdam was replaced by Manny Rivelo last year, but Rivelo resigned suddenly after just months on the job.

A formal search was kicked off this July.

F5’s stock price rose more than 5 percent to about $125.70 in after-hours trading Wednesday.