With all the flash and dash at CES, one way to look at the show is through its superlatives. Here’s a list of products we saw with that kind of distinction.

LAS VEGAS — Self-driving cars, Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant and drones grabbed most of the headlines at CES. But there was plenty of other gadgetry to see in the halls of the massive trade show, which wraps up Sunday.

Here’s a look at several of the more extreme products on display, built by industry giants, toymakers and a startup.

Slimmest TV

LG Signature OLED TV W series

LG’s flagship television is impossibly thin. The screen clocks in at 2.77 millimeters, and the display can be mounted directly on a wall with no mounting gap. Available in 77-inch and 65-inch models, the OLED (for organic, light-emitting diode) displays support high-definition, 4K-resolution video. The TV comes with LG’s webOS smart TV operating system and can connect to your home Wi-Fi network.

Quickest toast

Panasonic Countertop Induction Oven

The quick heating of induction ovens comes to the countertop, bringing with it a dishwasher-safe grill pan. Preprogrammed settings cover a variety of items, from poultry to bagels. $599.

Doughiest app

Play-Doh Touch Shape to Life Studio

Navigating the balance between screen time and the real world is a huge topic in parenting. Play-Doh, the classic modeling compound for kids, blends the two with an app that scans Play-Doh creations and places them into a virtual world accessed on a tablet or smartphone. Released late last year for Apple’s iOS, a version is bound for Android. The app is free, and a $39.99 companion set comes with a variety of shape molds that work well with the app and a stand to scan creations.

Trashiest product

GeniCan

GeniCan, which counts a Microsoft alum among its co-founders, targets the shopping list. It’s a $124.99 Wi-Fi-connected bar-code scanner that clips onto a trash bin’s lid and adds whatever you scan to a shopping list on your smartphone. No bar code? The tool also recognizes voice input, meaning a spoken “pear” or “paper towels” would add those to your list, too. Integration with Amazon.com’s Dash tool means you can instantly order a tossed item from the retail giant.

Oldest game console

Stern Pinball

Among the newfangled gadgetry of CES is a technology that dates to the 1930s. Stern, an Illinois-based pinball-machine builder formerly owned by Sega, is riding the wave of nostalgia as video-game bars and arcades pop up around the U.S. Its latest, introduced here, is a machine themed for rock band Aerosmith starting at $6,199.

Most expensive headphones

Sennheiser HE-1

Germany’s Sennheiser introduced these a couple of years ago. Unsurprisingly, the $55,000 price tag remains the highest for a pair of headphones at CES. Includes silver-plated cables, platinum-vaporized diaphragms and an amplifier whose base is build out of marble. Lesser materials including brass, aluminum and leather also are featured.

Smallest printer

HP Sprocket

HP’s subdued presence at CES was primarily devoted to its new lineup of PCs, but don’t forget the wee Sprocket. The pocket-size printer, designed to churn out smartphone photos on the go, prints sticky-backed, 2-by-3-inch photos. There’s no room for an ink cartridge, so the printer uses specially designed photo paper. It costs $129.99, and additional paper packs cost $9.99 for 20 sheets.